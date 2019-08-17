Santa Rosa police looking for suspect in Howarth Park sex assault

Santa Rosa police are seeking help identifying a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at an east Santa Rosa park Friday morning.

The 55-year-old victim said she was leaving the bathroom near the gazebo on the lower level of Howarth Park when the man appeared, pushed her back inside and assaulted her, police said.

The suspect was described as a 20- to 30-year-old black man, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-2-inches tall with a thick build. He was wearing dark clothing and had facial hair at the time of the alleged attack, police said.

After assaulting the woman, the man left the bathroom. The victim sought medical treatment at a hospital before reporting the incident, police said.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for details leading to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on the sexual assault is asked to call the Santa Rosa Police Department’s domestic violence assault tip line at 707-543-4040.

