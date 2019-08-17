Santa Rosa police looking for suspect in Howarth Park sex assault

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 17, 2019, 9:59AM
Updated 10 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa police are seeking help identifying a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at an east Santa Rosa park Friday morning.

The 55-year-old victim said she was leaving the bathroom near the gazebo on the lower level of Howarth Park when the man appeared, pushed her back inside and assaulted her, police said.

The suspect was described as a 20- to 30-year-old black man, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-2-inches tall with a thick build. He was wearing dark clothing and had facial hair at the time of the alleged attack, police said.

After assaulting the woman, the man left the bathroom. The victim sought medical treatment at a hospital before reporting the incident, police said.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for details leading to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on the sexual assault is asked to call the Santa Rosa Police Department’s domestic violence assault tip line at 707-543-4040.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine