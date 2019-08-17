Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of threatening neighbor with gun while intoxicated

Santa Rosa police arrested a man on suspicion of threatening to kill his neighbor with a gun and forcing his way into the resident’s east Santa Rosa home while intoxicated Friday night.

Police responded to the 10 p.m. incident and identified Jeremy Finnerty, 47, as the suspect after the neighbor fled the home in the 4700 block of Parktrail Drive. Finnerty broke into the home through a back door and officers found him with a firearm in the area, police said.

Finnerty did not comply with orders from the officers and resisted before being arrested, police said. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, making criminal threats, residential burglary, vandalism, public intoxication and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $50,000, and Finnerty was no longer in jail custody Saturday afternoon. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.