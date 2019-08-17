Suspect arrested in Petaluma pharmacy robbery

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 17, 2019

Police arrested a suspect in the robbery of prescription drugs from a CVS pharmacy in Petaluma last week.

Seth Dickerson Favot, 41, of Petaluma was pulled over by officers Thursday after being identified as the man who handed a note threatening injury to a pharmacy clerk Monday at the North McDowell Boulevard store unless he was given the medication the demanded. The clerk complied and the suspect left the store.

Officers spotted Favot on East Washington Street near Fairgrounds Drive and conducted a traffic stop. Evidence related to the robbery was found in his vehicle, police said, without specifying what officers found.

Favot previously served 18 months probation and paid a $150 fine for carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle in 2014. On Thursday, he was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of two charges of felony robbery.

He remained in custody Saturday, with bail set at $50,000, and was scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

