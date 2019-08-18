Police: Santa Rosa rider on stolen motorcycle flees, crashes

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 18, 2019, 1:15PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A 34-year-old Santa Rosa man riding a stolen motorcycle was arrested Saturday after fleeing police and crashing the bike, authorities said.

An officer observed a motorcyclist, later identified as Moses Fuentes, driving recklessly near Sebastopol Road and McMinn Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Saturday and tried to stop him, Santa Rosa police said.

Fuentes didn’t stop and tried to ride on, but his escape was briefly hampered when he collided with a vehicle at a nearby gas station, according to Sgt. Brandon Matthies.

Regaining control of the bike, which was reported stolen from its Santa Rosa owner in March, Fuentes rode away, heading north on Stony Point Road only to lose control of the motorcycle again, police said. He crashed into a center median near West College Avenue.

He was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Fuentes, who has a prior conviction for vehicle theft, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, felony evading police, hit-and-run and other crimes, according to police. He was not listed on the Sonoma County Jail inmate log Sunday.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine