Police: Santa Rosa rider on stolen motorcycle flees, crashes

A 34-year-old Santa Rosa man riding a stolen motorcycle was arrested Saturday after fleeing police and crashing the bike, authorities said.

An officer observed a motorcyclist, later identified as Moses Fuentes, driving recklessly near Sebastopol Road and McMinn Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Saturday and tried to stop him, Santa Rosa police said.

Fuentes didn’t stop and tried to ride on, but his escape was briefly hampered when he collided with a vehicle at a nearby gas station, according to Sgt. Brandon Matthies.

Regaining control of the bike, which was reported stolen from its Santa Rosa owner in March, Fuentes rode away, heading north on Stony Point Road only to lose control of the motorcycle again, police said. He crashed into a center median near West College Avenue.

He was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Fuentes, who has a prior conviction for vehicle theft, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, felony evading police, hit-and-run and other crimes, according to police. He was not listed on the Sonoma County Jail inmate log Sunday.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.