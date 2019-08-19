Arkansas woman accused of holding 4 black fundraising teens at gunpoint

At first, the high school football players thought the woman waving the gun was joking.

Then she started yelling and cursing, and she forced them to the ground.

The four boys, ages 15 and 16, had spent that Aug. 7 morning in their town of Wynne, Arkansas, going door-to-door to sell discount cards for their annual high school football team fundraiser, which took them to the home of a 46-year-old stranger named Jerri Kelly.

But before the teens even knocked on her door, Kelly emerged with a chrome-plated revolver, according to a police report.

She used an expletive as she told them to lie down, spread their legs and place their arms behind their back, the boys later told police. When they tried to explain they were fundraising for school - not stealing - she allegedly called them liars. When one boy tried to swat at a mosquito, according to police records, Kelly allegedly threatened that if he didn't stop moving she would shoot.

"We was scared," one of the teens told police. "I thought she was going to shoot me in the head how she was acting."

Kelly has been charged with four counts each of aggravated assault and false imprisonment, both felonies, and four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, which is a misdemeanor. The woman, who used to work in law enforcement and whose husband is the Cross County Jail administrator, was arrested, booked and bonded out on Aug. 12 without ever getting her mug shot taken, which has drawn criticism from locals that she received preferential treatment. Days later, she returned and had her mug shot taken.

"I'm professional. My department is professional. There was no special treatment," Sheriff David West told WMC Action News 5, explaining the woman had a "medical issue" during her initial booking. "She went through the steps just like any other person would."

At Wynne High School, where the teens are students, administrators are reevaluating how to handle student fundraising efforts moving forward, Wynne Public Schools Superintendent Carl Easley said.

In the Wynne neighborhood, where the gun scare took place, some residents remain unsettled.

"They're just kids," Bill Winkler, who has lived in the area for 40 years, told WMC Action News 5. "You worry about your neighborhood, and you wonder who is this person."

Wynne police officers interviewed a half-dozen witnesses, all who said the teens had done nothing to provoke Kelly, according to her arrest affidavit.

In four separate statements, the boys - who authorities did not name because they are minors - offered similar versions of how that morning began.

They left football practice, two of them dressed in their jerseys and two in street clothes, to set out selling cards, the boys said. They walked to get water, then started knocking on doors, where they took turns delivering their pitch and hanging back by the street. At one home, a black dog began chasing them, so they hopped into the back of a nearby pickup truck for shelter.

The owner emerged to apologize and assure them the dog was friendly, according to the teens' statements. They jumped out of the truck, played with the pup and laughed over the situation as they continued down the block toward their next house - which is where they would meet a gray-haired woman with a gun.

When the teens approached her house, they did not know that Kelly had already reported them as "suspicious persons" to police. Kelly told police in a statement that she heard "yelling and screaming" and dogs barking outside her residence, then watched as four males walked down the middle of the street and toward her neighbor's house.