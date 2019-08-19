Body of missing hiker found in Northern California mountains

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 19, 2019, 10:31AM
Updated 13 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

WEAVERVILLE — Authorities in Northern California say search teams found the body of a missing hiker who appeared to have fallen to his death in the steep and rocky Trinity Alps.

The Trinity County Sheriff's Office said Sunday crews recovered 34-year-old Daniel Komins' body on Sunday shortly after a California Highway Patrol helicopter located a backpack off a trail.

The office says Komins had started hiking near the Canyon Creek trail system on Aug. 10 and brought a cell phone and Global Positioning System tracker.

Officials say Komins' girlfriend reported him missing Wednesday after he didn't return from a solo, five-day backpacking trip in the Trinity Alps.

The office says more than 40 ground searchers and several all-terrain vehicle and helicopter teams searched for Komins.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine