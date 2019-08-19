Burned body found in Joshua Tree

August 19, 2019, 10:53AM

JOSHUA TREE — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose burned body was found in a dry lake bed in Southern California.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says a caller Friday reported discovering the man's body in Joshua Tree, which is about 135 miles (217 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. Detectives are working to identify the man and are seeking any witnesses.

The sheriff's department announced the investigation Sunday morning. Homicide detectives took over the case "based on evidence at the scene," which was not detailed in a police statement.

Authorities could not be reached for further comment.

