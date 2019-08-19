Sacramento police search for suspect in sex assaults at park

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 19, 2019, 1:11PM

SACRAMENTO — Police in Northern California say they are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting and attempting to rape two women in broad daylight at a popular Sacramento park.

The Sacramento Police Department says the man allegedly assaulted a woman in Sutter's Landing Regional Park shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

It says officers were on the scene investigating that assault when they were informed that a man had attempted to rape a woman on a nearby bike trail just under Business 80, south of the American River. They determined it was the same suspect in both attacks.

Officers on the ground and by helicopter searched the area extensively but didn't locate the man.

The department on Monday released the man's photograph and asked for the public's help identifying him.

