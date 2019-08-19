Trailer fire south of Santa Rosa emits plumes of smoke, disrupts southbound SMART train

A trailer fire that started on private property just south of Santa Rosa sent plumes of black smoke over the city and temporarily delayed service of the nearby SMART train.

The fire started about 4 p.m. off Scenic Avenue on property owned by junkyard dealer Enviro Metal, a Redcom dispatcher said.

There was no information immediately available whether anyone was injured in the fire or what sparked it, but fire officials said that it was contained to the property. Multiple cars were also reportedly on fire.

Three engines from Santa Rosa Fire Department assisted the Sonoma County Fire District, along with Rancho Adobe Fire Department and Gold Ridge Fire Protection District.

