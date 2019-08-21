Interactive art in downtown Santa Rosa hoping to inspire new creators

Teenagers Alan Quijas and Shinobu Monraz sat across from each other, rocking back and forth on a 10-foot-tall wooden seesaw Tuesday in one corner of Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa.

The Social Seesaw, where Quijas and Monraz were hanging out after a day of classes at Santa Rosa High School, is one of three public interactive art projects being displayed downtown until Wednesday night. They are part of an effort by the American Institute of Architects Redwood Empire division to connect the community to public art. The nonprofit organization works to encourage professional development for young architects.

“This is a conversation starter, to be honest, and we kept walking past it this afternoon before we finally decided to give it a try,” said Quijas, 15, a sophomore in high school. “It’s also just so inspiring and makes me want to go out and build something, too.”

The art displays began as a competition last spring in which nine proposals were submitted to the architect institute, said Peter Levelle, president of the Redwood Empire chapter, which includes the counties of Sonoma, Mendocino and Humboldt, among others.

Each design was required to provide seating and shade and meet the 10-by-10-foot height and width requirements, as well as promote public engagement. What stood out to Levelle was the creativity of the designs and the diversity of the architecture teams who won — MAD Architecture in Petaluma, ChandlerWorkshop Architects in St. Helena and Quattrocchi Kwok Architects in Santa Rosa.

“This was the first time we did it, and we have gotten a lot of amazing feedback from everyone so far,” Levelle said. “As soon as these projects hit the ground at Old Courthouse Square, people were really curious about what was going on and it’s been fun.”

“There was also such an energy from these young designers who physically built these things with their own hands,” he added. After the display ends, the sculptures will be moved elsewhere or sold.

Forthcoming, a dome-like structure made entirely of wood that also had small seats inside, was designed by MAD Architecture. The dome was reflective of a primitive shelter, according to the team of six architects that designed it, and it was made largely out of plywood and twigs woven together.

The Trade Waste project by ChandlerWorkshop Architects contained moving doors and windows that opened as part of a square shade structure. Most of it was made of irrigation tubing and cracked plastic recycling bins, and was intended to remind visitors that landfills can create glorious objects, like the Trade Waste station, as described by the ChandlerWorkshop Architects firm.

But the most popular interactive space was the Social Seesaw by Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, which was designed by a team of five women.

David Duranceau; his 2-year-old daughter, Penny; and his brother, Daniel Duranceau, visited each of the art installations but were most excited by the large seesaw.

Together, the three of them rocked back-and-forth, ice cream in hand, as Penny Duranceau sat wide-eyed and occasionally clapped and giggled.

“I always love seeing these things,” said David Duranceau, who was born and raised in Santa Rosa. “Not every city offers the community something like this.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @CrossingBordas.