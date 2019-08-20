Engine repair work sparked large Santa Rosa vehicle fire

Spilled diesel fluid during bus engine repairs set off Monday afternoon’s blaze at a southwest Santa Rosa salvage and storage yard, according to a Sonoma County Fire official Tuesday.

The engine caught fire and consumed the large vehicle, spreading flames to 13 more buses, RVs, boats, truck and cars, as well as a large container stuffed full of tires.

The result was an acrid black plume of smoke high over the southwest Santa Rosa property and a complicated firefighting scene with no water hydrants, suspected hazardous materials and a warning to firefighters to watch for rattlesnakes.

“It was a pretty significant fire just from the challenges,” said Sonoma County Fire Battalion Chief Mike Elson who ran the firefight.

The extensive emergency response was equal to a three‑alarm blaze, with more than 20 engines and water tenders and dozens of firefighters. The late‑afternoon firefighting played out on a Scenic Avenue commercial property between Highway 101 and the SMART train tracks and commuters on both routes faced slowdowns from wafting smoke and so many firefighters and equipment in the area.

The fire burned on a back section of the 10‑acre parcel formerly home to Enviro Metal. The family-owned business closed years ago and of late several businesses have rented space there, including for salvage storage, said Cyndi Foreman, Sonoma County Fire spokeswoman and fire investigator.

Hundreds of junked and stored vehicles remain on the property and on Tuesday, county inspectors were there investigating suspected fire code and hazardous materials storage violations, Foreman said.

One of the businesses is Thunderstar Stages, a charter bus company. Monday about 4 p.m. a mechanic trying to fix a cracked engine on a company bus was using an Acetylene torch to seal cracks, a process that includes pouring diesel fuel on the seal.

“As he was doing this he accidentally knocks off the little water bottle of diesel fuel and it just takes right off,” Foreman said.

Flames quickly spread and arriving firefighters found an inferno of burning vehicles sending black smoke skyward.

“We had a huge water issue because there are no hydrants at that particular spot,” Elson said.

Requests for numerous water tenders went out and the tenders began rolling throughout Sonoma County. Then, because of the property’s layout, parking space was tight and firefighters had to roll out hose lines from a distance, resulting in multiple 800‑ to 1000‑foot lines stretching toward the flames.

“It took awhile for enough resources to get there for us to have enough water and people to put that thing out,” Elson said.

Firefighters were on the property until about 9:30 p.m. but continued patrolling through the night and into Tuesday, looking for flare‑ups, said Foreman.

“There’s so much potential out there. If there is something we didn’t see or catch and it flares up, we have the potential for yesterday to happen all over again,” Foreman said.

As well as Sonoma County Fire, firefighters from Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Rancho Adobe, Petaluma, Wilmar, Gold Ridge, Sebastopol, Graton, Forestville and Geyserville agencies responded. Kenwood firefighters came over from the Sonoma Valley to cover emptied Sonoma County Fire stations.

“We pretty much used up a big chunk of the county on that fire,” Elson said.

Staff Writers Alexandria Bordas and Tyler Silvy contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.