Advisory issued as Salton Sea's stink returns

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 20, 2019, 8:15AM

MECCA — An odor advisory has been issued for the Coachella Valley area of Southern California because of naturally occurring processes in the Salton Sea that produce a gas with a rotten egg smell.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued the advisory Sunday due to elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide detected immediately downwind of the huge desert lake.

The agency says over the past week concentrations of the gas have been elevated when winds are blowing out of the south, and that wind condition is expected to continue during daylight hours through Tuesday.

