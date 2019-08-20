Mandatory evacuations lifted for Fitch Mountain fire in Healdsburg

A vegetation fire at Fitch Mountain led to temporary evacuations in the Healdsburg area Tuesday, fire officials said.

Calls to dispatchers around 1:30 p.m. alerted fire officials to fire on the hill in open space near the end of Hassett Lane, which quickly led to evacuation orders. Residents of Sunset, Valley View and Benjamin Way were given orders at 2 p.m. Less than an hour later, fire officials had contained much of the fire and residents were allowed to go back to their homes.

Cal Fire, Healdsburg, Geyserville, Dry Creek and Sonoma County fire agencies responded. Firefighters quickly had a line around the fire, keeping it from spreading to nearby homes. No injuries were reported.

