Santa Rosa police officer’s teenage impersonation of CHP officer at issue in closely watched case

Testimony began Wednesday in a misdemeanor drug possession case that could indicate how hundreds of criminal matters involving a Santa Rosa police officer, whose prior conviction for pretending to be a cop as a teen came to light earlier this year, will be handled in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Officer Tim Gooler has gained a reputation as a hard-charging cop with a volume of arrests that rivaled those of his peers since he joined the force in 2015. He’s appeared as a prosecution witness in nearly 800 criminal cases, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office.

But until this year, Sonoma County prosecutors didn’t disclose that fact that, like many of the people he investigated, he too had been convicted of a crime.

Cracks in the system

Wednesday’s case revealed cracks in the systems designed to protect defendants’ rights to challenge the credibility of any witness testifying against them, including the police officers who sent them to jail.

Prosecutors are required by law to disclose to defense lawyers what they know about witness misconduct, particularly dishonesty.

“This police officer has made perhaps the most arrests of any other officer, yet we were never informed he has been incredibly dishonest in the past,” deputy public defender Scott Fishman said outside the courtroom. “This hearing is about getting to the bottom of that.”

District Attorney Jill Ravitch has said no one in her office realized the 19-year-old Gooler they prosecuted for posing as a CHP officer online was the same Officer Gooler who would later be testifying about his arrests from the stand. Prosecutors rely on law enforcement agencies’ willingness to share crucial credibility information about their employees, she said.

Former Police Chief Hank Schreeder, who retired in July, said his department didn’t believe they were allowed to tell prosecutors about Gooler’s conviction because of California laws keeping most police personnel information secret. They have since changed their procedures, he said.

The county’s process for following U.S. Supreme Court guidelines for the prosecutor’s duty to disclose information that could help exonerate a defendant is expected to be a top issue during questioning in the misdemeanor drug possession case.

The hearings, which are expected to continue over multiple days and into next week, will be focused on a motion by the public defender’s office to dismiss the case based on Gooler’s credibility issues.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Scott Jamar, who is handling the case, said each case involving Gooler must be evaluated separately based on the facts of the arrest and investigation.

Jamar said that his office aims to restart cases when possible so that the defense will have the opportunity to retry motions and other movements with the benefit of knowing about Gooler’s conviction.

“We take these cases very seriously anytime there’s allegations against an officer or another witness,” Jamar said. “We have a duty to disclose that, and we take that duty very seriously.”

Drug case a test

In the misdemeanor case, the list of witnesses includes high-ranking law enforcement officials including Schreeder, Assistant District Attorney Bill Brockley, several deputy prosecutors, a court commissioner and one of the county’s most veteran defense lawyers. The proceedings have been delayed for months while most local judges recused themselves because of conflicts, such as previously working as prosecutors.