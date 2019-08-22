Man threatens to kill deputies during Monte Rio robbery arrest, authorities say

A man suspected of swinging a knife at a Monte Rio store clerk earlier this week reportedly threatened to kill responding deputies while he was being arrested, authorities said.

Nicholas Detwiler, 27, was confronted by the clerk Tuesday morning after police said he stole a soda at Bartlett’s Market on Main Street, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. He swung the knife at the clerk, who was uninjured, and walked away, authorities said.

A sheriff’s deputy found Detwiler running east across Bohemian Highway. He did not stop when ordered to, and was later found in a blackberry bush on River Boulevard. He was handcuffed and found with a folding knife, deputies said in a news release.

He threatened to kill the deputies and others as he was escorted to a patrol car, and resisted when deputies tried to place him in the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies took Detwiler to the ground and placed him in a maximum restraint cord, during which Detwiler threatened the deputies, their families, correctional officers and the clerk, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detwiler, who is homeless, was medically cleared at a hospital after complaining of chest pain and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony threatening peace officers and resisting arrest. He remained in custody Wednesday on a $30,000 bail.

