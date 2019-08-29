Russian River Health & Wellness Center being built in Guerneville to replace outdated clinic

The nurses’ station at the Russian River Health Center in Guerneville is a cramped room with a computer station on each wall for the center’s lead medical assistant and three nurses.

The room is connected to another medical office, a narrow space that looks more like a hallway. Nurses, doctors and medical assistants deftly navigate their tight quarters, providing health care to some of the most vulnerable residents in Guerneville and other lower Russian River communities.

“It’s not an ideal setting,” said Jerry Elliott, a physician assistant at the Russian River Health Center. “It’s a good building, but the soundproofing isn’t great and the insulation isn’t great.”

The clinic’s modular buildings were erected less than a year after an arson fire in late 2015 destroyed the original Russian River Health Center. Even that building, a converted residence used as a community clinic since 1974, was less than ideal.

Now the Guerneville clinic is going to get a modern home. On Friday, operator West County Health Centers broke ground on the $14 million Russian River Health & Wellness Center and expects to finish construction and open the 10,000-square-foot medical and dental clinic’s doors by late 2020.

“This is absolutely going to be the most stunning building in the Guerneville community once it’s completed,” West County Health Centers CEO Mary Szecsey said.

The health center will be a place where local residents will receive crucial medical services, Szecsey said.

The clinic will be built on a lot just east of the Safeway supermarket in downtown Guerneville, on the north shore of the Russian River. A structure that formerly housed a health food store now sits on the lot. The clinic will be built toward the back of the property and will include three floors. There will be a parking garage on the first floor, medical and behavioral health offices on the second floor and a dental clinic on the third.

The medical center will enable West County Health Centers to consolidate medical, mental and dental health services, said Jason Cunningham, the organization’s chief medical officer. Many of those services are now conducted in separate buildings. The dental offices, for example, were moved to a Sebastopol clinic after the 2015 fire.

“The loss of the health center three years ago was a significant loss for a community that had already gone through many hardships,” Cunningham said.

After the October 2017 wildfires, some residents who lost homes in fire- affected areas around Santa Rosa moved to the Russian River area, where rents were more affordable. Some of those residents also were affected by the historic flood in late February, he said.

“For us to be able to invest in a building that really will become a community resource for local residents who’ve experienced such hardship just says something about our commitment,” Cunningham said.

West County Health Centers is a federally qualified health center, a classification that allows it to get greater reimbursements for medical services rendered from Medi-Cal, the state’s version of the federal Medicaid program.

Other federal medical centers in Sonoma County, including Santa Rosa Community Health, Sonoma Valley Health Center and Petaluma Health Center, have undergone major expansions and construction projects that have significantly benefited the county’s low-income residents. These contemporary community health centers were made possible by generous federal grants and major fundraising campaigns.