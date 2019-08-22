Police training exercise closes roads in downtown Santa Rosa

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 22, 2019, 8:05AM
The Santa Rosa Police Department is conducting a training exercise Thursday near the former Sears building at the Santa Rosa Plaza in downtown Santa Rosa.

Officials said there will be a large police presence and people should avoid the area. The training, which will be held from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., is a joint exercise between the department’s SWAT and hostage negotiations teams.

“We’re just trying to make sure people stay out of that area so we can conduct our training safely,” said Police Sgt. Jeneane Kucker.

Police said the following roads will be closed during the exercise: 1st Street, from B Street to A Street; A Street, from 3rd Street to 1st Street; and the parking lot along B Street, between 3rd Street and 1st Street.

The southern-most parking structure along 1st Street will also be closed. Police said the former Sears building will be off-limits to anyone not involved in the training.

A perimeter of the area will be cordoned off, but the Santa Rosa Plaza and neighboring businesses will remain open.

