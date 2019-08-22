Hot temps with light winds forecast for North Bay through the weekend

A day after the National Weather Service warned of “critical fire” conditions in the North Bay, officials said Thursday that winds have died down and are not expected to trigger any high-risk wildfire scenarios over the weekend.

However, the 90-degree heat is expected to remain in Santa Rosa at least through Friday, while other parts of the four-county region could experience relief from cooler air lowering temperatures into the mid-80s, said Rick Canepa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Thursday marked the 23rd day since June 1 that the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa recorded temperatures of 90 degrees or hotter.

What’s more, the average daily temperature at the airport during the past three months has been above the 30-year normal, Canepa said. In June, the average daily temperature — taking into account the high and low marks each day — was 66.9 degrees, 1.2 degrees higher than the 30-year normal. In July, the average daily temperature was 68.7 degrees, also 1.2 degrees above normal. During the first 21 days of August, the average daily reading was 70.7 degrees, 3.7 degrees above the 30-year normal.

Over the weekend, the heat wave is expected to continue with more 90-degree weather in parts of the North Bay. Although the tropical climate will make it feel sticky for outdoor activities this weekend, the good news is no strong winds are in the forecast, said Cindy Palmer, another meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Still, Cal Fire officials warned Sonoma County residents that the hot days combined with a lot of dry grass and vegetation make the area vulnerable for wildfires.

“It’s hotter. We’re getting into that time of year when everything is cured out there,” Cal Fire spokeswoman Amy Head said of the dried grass. “Usually late August, September and October are the most dangerous months for fire. People need to not let their guard down and not be complacent.”

Fire season statewide has been extremely mild compared to the past few years. Last year, for example, some 621,000 acres already had burned by mid-August.

“Compare that to now, we are at about 25,000 acres,” Head said. “That’s almost 25 times more we had burned by this time last year.”

Head said the fire season may have gotten a late start in 2019 because of the heavy rain during the winter and spring. However, the soaking rains increased the region’s “grass crop,” she said.

“I’m hoping that people are more vigilant and cognizant of their actions and being more careful out there,” Head said, adding that fires can ignite and take hold in a matter of moments.

