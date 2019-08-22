Get into Yosemite, any other national park for free on Sunday

GABBY FERREIRA
THE STOCKTON RECORD
August 22, 2019, 9:31AM
On Sunday, you'll be able to check out any national park absolutely free — including parks such as Yosemite, which typically charges $35 per car to enter.

The fee-free day is held in honor of the National Park Service's 103rd birthday. On Aug. 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the agency into law.

Though there won't be a charge to enter the parks, visitors will still need to pay for amenities and activities such as camping, according to the National Park Service.

Of the more than 400 parks run by the National Park Service, 115 charge regular entrance fees, including Joshua Tree, Sequoia, Kings Canyon and Pinnacles in California, Yellowstone in Idaho and Mount Rainier in Washington. Fees typically range from $5 to $35, according to the National Park Service.

The national park system includes national monuments and national recreation areas.

"The entrance fee-free days hosted by the National Park Service are special opportunities to invite visitors, volunteers and veterans to celebrate some important moments for our parks and opportunities for service in those parks," said National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith in a National Park Service news release.

If you can't make it to a national park on Sunday, don't fret. There are two more free admission days this year: National Public Lands Day on Sept. 28 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11, according to the National Park Service.

