Four in Santa Rosa and Clearlake arrested in drug-trafficking case

Santa Rosa police arrested four people and seized a pound of methamphetamine, more than $116,000 in cash and guns Wednesday, wrapping up a monthslong investigation into a local drug operation, officials said.

Investigators in March started looking into a group of people who officers believed were trafficking drugs such as methamphetamine and heroin in Sonoma County. Officers obtained warrants and searched nine homes or apartments in Santa Rosa and Clearlake, police said.

Officers arrested Adolfo Reyes-Cruz, 35; Luis Manuel Aguilar-Patino, 22; Homero Hernandez- Carlos, 43; and Mario Garibaldi-Garibay, 23. Reyes-Cruz lived in Clearlake and the others lived in Santa Rosa, police said.

All four are suspected to be involved in an extensive drug distribution network that included other extended family members and friends, officers said, though the four people arrested were watched for about six months.

During the searches, officers recovered around $116,000 in cash, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and three handguns.

Reyes-Cruz was found in Clearlake and taken back to Santa Rosa to be booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of selling methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, in addition to possessing a firearm while dealing drugs, police said. Hernandez-Carlos, Garibaldi-Garibay and Aguilar-Patino were arrested in Santa Rosa also on suspicion of selling drugs and were taken to the jail.

Both Reyes-Cruz and Aguilar-Patino were still in custody on Thursday, and Hernandez-Carlos and Garibaldi-Garibay had posted bail, police said.