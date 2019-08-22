Magnitude 5 quake hits shaky California desert region

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 22, 2019, 3:35PM
Updated 7 hours ago

RIDGECREST — A magnitude 5 earthquake has jolted the region of California desert where last month's powerful 7.1 temblor has been followed by thousands of aftershocks.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Thursday's quake occurred at 1:49 p.m. and was centered 19.8 miles (32 kilometers) north of the small city of Ridgecrest.

The magnitude 7.1 quake on July 5 and a magnitude 6.4 foreshock the day before strongly shook the region and were felt more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) away.

Damage from those temblors occurred to facilities on the sprawling Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake as well as in the nearby communities of Trona and Ridgecrest.

Among the many aftershocks, a handful have reached the magnitude-5 level.

