Suspected Hopland gang members arrested in drive-by shooting

Two suspected gang members from Hopland are facing attempted murder charges following an investigation into a drive-by shooting in Boonville earlier this month.

Mendocino County sheriff’s officials said the men, Alfredo Asher Knight, 18, and Marshall Leland Stillday, 19, were arrested Aug. 17 during a routine traffic stop. The men were wanted in connection with a shooting incident on Aug. 7.

In the incident, a victim reported that two men in silver Ford Mustang had followed him for some time, even after he stopped at separate locations, including a convenience store, officials said.’

The victim told police that shortly after he parked in a well-lit place in the 14400 block of Highway 128, the Mustang approached and a shot was fired.

Sheriff’s officials said a bullet went through the victim’s rear window and barely missed his head. Investigators identified Knight and Stillday from surveillance video; the two are said to be associated with a street gang.

During the Aug. 17 traffic stop, officials said they found a loaded pistol in the vehicle. A subsequent search warrant of their residence yielded a firearm of the same caliber used in the drive-by shooting, officials said. A silver 2013 Ford Mustang was also located at the residence.

Stillday and Knight face attempted murder, conspiracy, weapons and gang participation charges. Their bail for the more serious crimes has been set at $300,000 each.

