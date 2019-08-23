Suspected Hopland gang members arrested in drive-by shooting

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 23, 2019, 8:21AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Two suspected gang members from Hopland are facing attempted murder charges following an investigation into a drive-by shooting in Boonville earlier this month.

Mendocino County sheriff’s officials said the men, Alfredo Asher Knight, 18, and Marshall Leland Stillday, 19, were arrested Aug. 17 during a routine traffic stop. The men were wanted in connection with a shooting incident on Aug. 7.

In the incident, a victim reported that two men in silver Ford Mustang had followed him for some time, even after he stopped at separate locations, including a convenience store, officials said.’

The victim told police that shortly after he parked in a well-lit place in the 14400 block of Highway 128, the Mustang approached and a shot was fired.

Sheriff’s officials said a bullet went through the victim’s rear window and barely missed his head. Investigators identified Knight and Stillday from surveillance video; the two are said to be associated with a street gang.

During the Aug. 17 traffic stop, officials said they found a loaded pistol in the vehicle. A subsequent search warrant of their residence yielded a firearm of the same caliber used in the drive-by shooting, officials said. A silver 2013 Ford Mustang was also located at the residence.

Stillday and Knight face attempted murder, conspiracy, weapons and gang participation charges. Their bail for the more serious crimes has been set at $300,000 each.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine