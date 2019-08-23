Authorities probe Sacramento light rail crash, 27 injured

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating a crash that injured 27 people when Sacramento light rail commuter train struck a maintenance train.

Sacramento Regional Transit spokeswoman Devra Selenis says Friday that the maintenance train was not moving when the crash happened late Thursday.

Initial reports indicated the accident was a derailment.

Selenis says there were 24 people on the passenger train and three on the maintenance train.

Thirteen people were taken to hospitals, one with moderate injuries and 12 with minor injuries.

Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Keith Wade said late Thursday that 14 other people were treated at the scene and released.

Selenis says authorities are investigating to determine the cause.

