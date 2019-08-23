Santa Rosa woman arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run crash in Petaluma

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 23, 2019, 8:59AM
Updated 1 hour ago

A Santa Rosa woman was arrested Wednesday evening following a hit-and-run vehicle crash in Petaluma, according to Petaluma police.

Police said Lindsay Williams, 32, was pulling out of the Chevron gas station onto E. Washington Street at about 5:15 p.m when she struck another vehicle. A juvenile passenger was riding in the vehicle that was struck.

The youth was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital for minor injuries and later released.

Officers found Williams's vehicle, which had major front-end damage, traveling northbound on Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Williams was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Williams's was on active probation for driving under the influence and her driver's license was suspended. Officials said she did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

