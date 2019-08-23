Los Angeles men suspected of using open houses to rob celebrity homes

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 23, 2019, 8:37AM
Updated 2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors say two men in Los Angeles were arrested after using open houses to rob homes of celebrities, including singers Usher and Adam Lambert.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said Thursday that 32-year-old realtor Jason Emil Yaselli and 33-year-old Benjamin Ackerman burglarized celebrity homes and other residences between 2016 and 2018. The district attorney's office said the open houses helped them facilitate the crimes.

Prosecutors say the men face several charges, including money laundering, residential burglary and identity theft. The men are accused of stealing more than $500,000 through fraud and embezzlement.

Yaselli is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Ackerman pleaded not guilty to the allegations during his Aug. 19 arraignment. His attorney said their client has been released from jail, never charged and claims innocence.

