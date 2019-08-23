California pot taxes tick up but miss initial projections

MICHAEL R. BLOOD
ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 23, 2019, 9:01AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — When it comes to tax money from marijuana sales, California is living with diminished expectations.

The state pulled in $74 million in cannabis excise taxes between April and June, after the administration of Gov. Gavin Newsom sharply scaled back projected tax dollars from the shaky legal market.

Government analysts once projected that California would be flooded with tax money from the legal pot economy — $1 billion annually within a few years of launching the world's largest market in 2018.

But multiple problems conspired to depress early sales, including a shortage of licensed places to buy it, a wobbly supply chain and the perseverance of a tax-free, illicit marketplace.

In May, the state slashed the target for what it expected to collect through June 2020 — in all, a $223 million cut from projections four months earlier.

At that time, Newsom said it was likely to take five to seven years for the legal market to reach its potential, a point that he has made repeatedly in the past. He also pointed a finger at communities that have been resistant to legal sales and growing.

State pot taxes include a 15% levy on purchases of all cannabis and cannabis products, including medical pot. Local governments are free to add taxes on sales and growing, which has created a confusing patchwork of rates around the state.

California's pot market is growing, just not as fast as once expected.

Excise tax collections recorded an increase in the second quarter, up from $61 million from January through March.

According to the state Finance Department, excise tax collections for the fiscal year that ended in June tallied $317 million, or $29 million above the revised projection for that year. However, that figure is preliminary and could be revised.

One recent report projected sales in California would grow 23 percent this year over 2018.

The report by industry advisers Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics also projected that legal spending would climb to $7.2 billion by 2024, with the illegal market dropping to $6.4 billion by that time.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine