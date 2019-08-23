Employee charged in Long Beach hotel shooting threat

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 23, 2019, 9:17AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LONG BEACH — A Long Beach hotel worker who allegedly had an arsenal at his home has been charged with threatening a mass shooting at his workplace.

Thirty-seven-year-old Rodolfo Montoya of Huntington Beach was charged Thursday with two counts of criminal threats, one count of dissuading a witness and possession of an assault weapon.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

Police say Montoya, a cook at the Long Beach Marriott, was angry over a workplace issue and on Monday told a co-worker he was going to shoot other colleagues and people at the hotel.

Police say at Montoya's home, they found a Colt AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, pistols and other rifles, tactical gear and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Montoya could face more than five years in prison if convicted.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine