UC Berkeley's 'adulting' class will teach you how to do your taxes

Some UC Berkeley students have added an extra class to their schedule, but they won't learn anything about biology or history.

Instead the Cal students have signed up to take "Adulting," where they'll be taught to handle stress, pay taxes, manage their finances and make healthy choices, according to the course description.

Cal undergraduates Belle Lau and Jenny Zhou created the class through the DeCal, according to SFGate.

The program allows students to create and lead nontraditional classes, which range from "Cal Pokemon Academy" to the "Future of Healthcare".

Lau and Zhou decided to create a class to ease their own anxiety about growing up.

"We realized the things we don't learn in school are topics like taxes and just how to take care of yourself," Lau told SFGate.

More than 100 people applied for the 30-seat class in the spring, so two sessions are being offered this year.

"We don't really know that much, so we're all learning together," Lau said. "We're the middlemen trying to get professionals to talk about these topics to students."