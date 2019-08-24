Santa Rosa police use Taser on knife-wielding 73-year-old man

Santa Rosa police used a Taser on a 73-year-old man wielding a knife on Thursday after he refused to drop the blade and raised it above his head, officials said.

The incident began when a police sergeant saw a man making stabbing motions at parked vehicles in a parking lot across the street from the Police Department at about 10:50 p.m.

Police said the man identified himself as Daniel Brooks and refused to comply with orders to drop the knife and get on the ground. When he raised the knife above his head, police deployed the Taser.

Brooks was arrested on suspicion of exhibiting a weapon other than a firearm, as well as resisting arrest and obstructing justice. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com.