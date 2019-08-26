Burning Man organizers urge visitors to return to Reno after fatal crash snarls traffic

CAROLINE GHISOLFI
THE SACRAMENTO BEE
August 25, 2019, 8:04PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A fatal collision in Gerlach, Nevada, blocked traffic headed to the popular Burning Man festival almost entirely on its first day.

Washoe County sheriff’s deputies said in a tweet that the road to the festival grounds in Black Rock City will be congested for several hours. They asked visitors in Reno to wait until the situation progresses before leaving the city.

The accident occurred at the intersection of County Road 34 and State Route 447 in Gerlach.

The official Burning Man Project organizers took to Twitter as well, going so far as to ask visitors to turn around and drive back to Reno.

“DO NOT follow alternate routes suggested by Google, Apple, or other map applications. There are NO safe alternative routes to .BlackRockCity,” the group tweeted. “If you’ve already left Reno and you have the opportunity to turn around, please return to Reno until we can confirm the road has re-opened.”

Meanwhile, the vehicles that made it through before the accident entered Black Rock City with “no wait time at the gate,” a rare occurrence for a festival that usually sees a minimum five-hour wait for visitors arriving during the first 36 hours of the event.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine