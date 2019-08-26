Officials lift evacuations amid Los Angeles-area brush fire

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 26, 2019, 7:37AM
Updated 12 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Officials reopened most freeways shut down during a brush fire that forced evacuations near Los Angeles.

Residents of a Glendale neighborhood were allowed back home Sunday night.

Only the northbound lanes of State Route 2 remained closed Monday morning as crews mopped up at the scene of the fire that caused major traffic tie-ups Sunday.

No injuries or structure damage was reported as a result of the flames that charred dry brush and palm trees near a freeway interchange just north of downtown LA.

About 100 homes were evacuated at the height of the fire.

The blaze was less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Dodger Stadium, where fans at Sunday's game could see a huge plume of smoke.

The cause is under investigation.

