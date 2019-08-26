Four hurt after Tesla goes airborne, crashes into tree in Santa Rosa

Speeding up Bicentennial Way, a Tesla driver late Sunday night lost control and crashed into an oak tree, injuring himself and three passengers, according to Santa Rosa police.

Officers estimated the driver was going 70 to 90 mph when he ran off the roadway after passing Lake Park Drive, said Sgt. Brandon Matthies. That stretch is the start of a sweeping turn with a 30 mph speed limit.

After leaving the road, the electric car launched off the embankment briefly before glancing off the tree and smashing through branches.

“They were airborne four feet or so when (the car) hit the tree,” Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner said Monday.

One person crawled up the hill on their own and the other three were helped to the roadway by Santa Rosa firefighters — one carried in a stretcher. Firefighters cut brush out of the way to clear a path for the effort, Gloeckner said.

Two ambulances took the four to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The male who was carried up the hill appeared to have major injuries. Two others had moderate and one had minor injuries.

All four were young adults and officers didn’t believe the driver was impaired, Matthies said.

Names, ages and towns of residence for the four weren’t available from police Monday, officials said.

Speeding has long been a problem in Fountaingrove, which has some of the steepest streets in Santa Rosa, according to police.

Speed was a major factor in a July 1 crash that killed 16‑year‑old Taylor Sorg, according to police. In that crash, the Santa Rosa girl and two other teens were heading down the hill on Skyfarm Drive, leaving a popular hang‑out spot up the hill known as the “top of the world.”

The 16‑year‑old driver was going too fast and ran through a stop sign while attempting to turn at the intersection with Thomas Lake Harris Drive, an investigation determined. Sorg and the other passenger weren’t wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the vehicle, likely through an open sunroof of the Lincoln MKZ sedan. Sorg died shortly after the crash and the 16‑year‑old passenger was seriously injured. The driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

Acknowledging residents’ concerns about speeding, trespassing and theft in the area — much of which was destroyed by the 2017 Tubbs fire — Santa Rosa police officials pledged to add patrols.

Speeding and juvenile trespassing have been priorities for officers since the fatal crash, Cregan said in an email. Department statistics showed the added effort has resulted in nearly 900 interactions by officers since July 9, with just over half of those stemming from officers initiating investigations and traffic stops. A comparison to the same time period last year wasn’t available late Monday afternoon, but Cregan called this year’s numbers a “significant increase.”

“We are committed to make this a long-term and sustainable effort so the residents in the area can see an improvement in the concerns they have brought to the police department,” he said.