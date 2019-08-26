2 arrested, 1 still missing in Sonoma Valley robbery, assault

A cannabis‑related armed robbery and assault Sunday in the Sonoma Valley led to the arrest of two teenagers, 16 and 18, while a third suspect remained at large Monday.

The crime started with a sale of a small amount of marijuana arranged between the buyer and seller via Snapchat, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. They met at a property on Agua Caliente Road West — the would‑be buyer came with two other males.

Suspect Guillermo Hurtado, 18, refused to pay for the pot and instead displayed a handgun and a fistfight started. The unidentified victim was kicked, punched and hit in the head with the butt of a handgun, officials said.

Hurtado of Sonoma then drove away in a Toyota Prius and the two males with him ran into the neighborhood. Deputies spotted Hurtado driving the Prius, then stopped and arrested him. He was arrested Sunday on suspected felony robbery and conspiracy charges and booked into the Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

The victim recognized one of the two suspects who ran as a 16‑year‑old local resident. Deputies knew the teen from prior contacts and found him at his nearby home. Around 8:45 p.m. after being questioned while at the sheriff’s station in El Verano, the 16-year-old briefly escaped while being handcuffed for a ride to the county’s juvenile detention center. He jumped a fence and disappeared, leading to another search.

A tip pointed deputies to a Quickley Lane home in El Verano where he was hiding under a bed, officials said. The teen was booked into the detention facility, suspected of felony robbery and conspiracy and twice escaping, officials said.

