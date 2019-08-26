Man sets stand-up paddleboard record with Hawaii arrival

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 26, 2019, 8:09AM
Updated 11 hours ago

HONOLULU — A Spanish man claimed the title of the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean on a stand-up paddleboard when he arrived in Hawaii.

Hawaii News Now reported Saturday that 42-year-old Antonio De La Rosa arrived at the Waikiki Yacht Club in Honolulu at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The endurance athlete paddled away from San Francisco June 9 in his attempt for the record.

De La Rosa covered 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) of open ocean alone, using wind, currents and the power of his arms.

His 24-foot (7.3-meter) vessel called Ocean Defender is a combination paddle board and small boat with a sleeping cabin, storage bins, desalination unit, and solar panels for powering electronics.

De La Rosa estimated the journey would take 70 days, but completed the trip in 76 days.

