Son of ex-NFL player Barry Bennett accused of murdering parents extradited from Mexico

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 26, 2019, 9:27AM
Updated 11 hours ago

LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. — The son of a former NFL lineman accused of killing his parents in Minnesota has been extradited from Mexico.

Twenty-two-year-old Dylan John Bennett was booked into the Todd County Jail early Monday. Bennett was arrested for second-degree murder at a hotel in Cancun Saturday.

Bennett's public defender did not immediately return a call for comment. Bennett is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Barry and Carol Bennett, both 63, were found fatally shot last Wednesday at their home in Long Prairie, a town 124 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

The criminal complaint says Barry Bennett told the Todd County Sheriff's Office in December that Dylan had expressed thoughts about killing his parents while he was in a mental health treatment facility.

Barry Bennett played 11 seasons in the NFL.

