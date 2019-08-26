Redding cops 'heartbroken' by ruined doughnuts found inside stolen Sonoma bakery van

Redding police officers are mourning the loss of dozens of doughnuts that they discovered scattered across the floor of a stolen delivery van from Sonoma.

Police found the van in a parking lot near the Redding train station early Thursday morning, according to Redding Police Department's Facebook post.

"When Officers looked inside, what they found broke their hearts: over 100 discarded donuts without a home," the Facebook post said. "Yes, it’s true, we as Officers do have a sweet spot in our hearts for donuts. I mean, who doesn’t love donuts"

The Facebook post included photos of the officers, with shocked facial expressions and their hands on their heads, in front of the truck.

The glazed, frosted and chocolate sweets were among other confectionery casualties, including muffins, croissants and pan dulce, from Little Maya Bakery's Sonoma location.

The owner, Pablo Santos, briefly left the keys inside the van while making a storefront delivery Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Officers did not "locate anyone involved in this tragic incident" after searching the area, the Facebook post read.