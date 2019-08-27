Bounce house company backs out of Santa Rosa stop, blaming poor condition of grass

The world’s largest bounce house is no longer coming to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds this weekend, a decision event organizers blamed partially on pot.

“The Big Bounce America is saddened to announce that the Sonoma County Fairgrounds will be unable to host the 2019 tour event this year,” according to a release from a public relations firm representing the company.

Those who bought tickets were promised automatic, full refunds, and The Big Bounce America will also offer Santa Rosa ticket holders a 25% discount for an Oakland event this weekend.

In the release — which fair officials said was their first notice of the cancellation — the company blamed the Emerald Cup, the annual cannabis extravaganza held in December, for a field free of grass come August. Conditions, the company wrote, were “not up to The Big Bounce America standards.”

United Kingdom-based company officials couldn’t be reached for clarification on how a lack of grass impacted its operation, but its public relations representatives forwarded communications sent to ticket holders. In that communication, the company says it needs grass “for various practical reasons,” and calls the lack of grass “hugely disappointing.”

Further, the company says it hopes to reschedule the event in 2020, but at a different Santa Rosa venue.

Sonoma County Fair CEO Becky Bartling confirmed that heavy rains and vehicles being driven on grassy areas had led to damage, but she stopped short of blaming the Emerald Cup for the Big Bounce America decision.

“It was not a direct correlation,” Bartling said. “There was clearly some damage from the Emerald Cup that we worked on repairing at the same time we had to take down trees. It wasn’t solely due to the Emerald Cup.”

Bartling said the real problem was the above-average rainfall, which kept washing away new grass seeds and delayed recovery. Since December, the fairgrounds have hosted numerous events, including the Country Summer music festival, the Fourth of July fireworks show, and the fair, which took place Aug. 1-11.

Representatives for the Emerald Cup could not be reached for comment. The cannabis event has called the county fairgrounds home since 2013 and plans to be back this December.

The Emerald Cup will likely not use the grassy areas this year, as organizers preferred to be off the areas that have a propensity for wet, slushy conditions, Bartling said.

The bounce house was set to be in Santa Rosa from Friday through Sept. 2, marking what would have been the third-straight fairgrounds appearance for an attraction the Guinness Book of World Records-recognized “World’s Largest Bounce House.” It drew sellout crowds in 2017 and 2018, according to the release from the company.

Bartling said the fairgrounds tried to work with the Big Bounce America to move the event to a different grassy area, but company representatives demurred.

The fair will refund the company’s $500 deposit, and will miss out on the $8,750 it would have charged company for the event space.

“We’re focusing on getting (the grass) all healthy and back to where it should be,” Bartling said. “We’re confident by springtime we’ll have a very grassy carnival area.”

