Calistoga hiker found dead in state park

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 26, 2019, 4:42PM
August 26, 2019, 4:42PM

A search for a missing Calistoga hiker ended Sunday evening when his body was found at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Officer on Monday identified the hiker as Richard Edward Fisher, 57, of Calistoga. His body was found Sunday at 7:15 p.m. and retrieved by the Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Fisher had gone to the popular mountaintop park on Friday for a hike. He was reported missing Friday evening, prompting a search by the Napa sheriff’s search and rescue team throughout the weekend.

He was found by searchers along the west‑facing cliffs, apparently having fallen. It was a rugged area and difficult to access by foot.

Robert Louis Stevenson State Park is known for trails to the top of Mount St. Helena and cliff‑scaling routes and has acreage in Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

