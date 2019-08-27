Lake County deputies find human remains after tip; autopsy scheduled

After discovering a man’s remains Monday, Lake County deputies have been working with Mexican law enforcement to take a Nevada man into custody.

Over the weekend deputies learned a 21-year-old Nevada man, Mavrick William Fisher, had admitted to killing Grant David Whitaker, 25, who was reported missing in Illinois, after a recent altercation at a Northern California campground, Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Authorities also said they were provided with detailed directions to human remains that are thought to be Whitaker’s at a property near the 7500 block of Scotts Valley Road near Upper Lake.

Lt. Corey Paulich said he could not comment on the nature of the information law enforcement received, noting that the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in hopes of positively identifying the remains and determining cause of death, Paulich said.

Fisher is being deported after he was discovered by law enforcement in Rosarito, Mexico, just south of Tijuana, Paulich said. He likely will be booked into custody in San Diego before being transported to Lake County.

Neither man had prior contacts with Lake County deputies, Paulich said. Whitaker’s next of kin has been notified that authorities have found remains that may be him.

