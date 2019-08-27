Why flying airplanes is Silicon Beach elites' latest hobby

By the time her Tesla screeched to a stop outside the terminal, Jessica Mah was already 20 minutes late for her flight to San Francisco.

The 29-year-old tech entrepreneur breezed past the check-in desk and out onto the tarmac with the confidence of an air marshal, a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses perched on her nose.

Twenty minutes later, she gunned the engine, tugged her hair into a low ponytail and radioed the tower to clear her for takeoff.

“I have a community of friends who fly out of Santa Monica, other entrepreneurs and CEO folks who needed a hobby,” said Mah, who heads the accounting software firm inDinero. “We’re so stressed out, there’s so much going on — on the golf course I’m still thinking about work, whereas in the cockpit I’m thinking about how to not kill myself.”

Planes have long been a passion of the rich, particularly in Los Angeles, which boasts more than a dozen general aviation airports and near perfect year-round weather for flying. But among Silicon Beach elites like Mah, who moved from San Francisco to Venice last fall, having a pilot’s license is less about leisure than it is a program of self-improvement. For engineers, flying is fun with applied math. It’s intellectual exercise in the guise of a sport.

“Flying is a weird combination of art and science, but there’s a lot more science to it than art,” said Charath Ranganathan, vice president of the Aero Association of Caltech, a flying club dominated by engineers. “There’s a certain precision that comes in with flying that a lot of the tech people understand and enjoy.”

For L.A. entrepreneurs, it’s also a novel way to commute.

“I would say 50% of the people learning to fly with us are in some way in the tech sector down here,” where five years ago there were none, said Rymann Winter, president of Proteus Air Service, a flight school and aircraft rental company at Santa Monica Airport. “About half want to fly because they’re regularly up in the Bay Area and they need an easy way to jump back and forth.”

The trend reflects rising fortunes in Silicon Beach. In the last year alone, Google, Apple and Facebook have each gobbled up hundreds of thousands of square feet of Westside office space. The startup scene got a boost from Snap’s 2017 initial public offering, yet venture capital remains concentrated in the Bay Area, meaning L.A. founders still have to schlep.

“Weekly, I get calls from people who say, ‘I’m so tired of traveling on the airlines, I want to learn to fly,’” said Ken Goble, regional director of Cirrus Aircraft, whose planes are something of a status symbol among tech elite. “Flying your own airplane completely changes your life.”

The sales pitch may ring truer for SoCal’s tech entrepreneurs.

Los Angeles International and San Francisco International are among the busiest airports in the U.S., but engineer-pilots are free to fly from Santa Monica to San Carlos or from Hawthorne to Hayward without having to unzip their hoodies to go through a metal detector.

“The nice thing about flying (general aviation) is there’s no security — you just go to the airport, get in and go,” said Sandya Narayanswami, a member of the Caltech club and chair of the General Aviation Awards. “You don’t have the whole LAX nightmare.”