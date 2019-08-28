Santa Rosa to roll out city bus ads this fall

Santa Rosa drivers can expect to start seeing advertisements on the backs of city buses this fall.

The Santa Rosa City Council on Tuesday approved rates for the city’s new transit advertising program, clearing the way for ads to grace the backs of city buses for $40.19 per square foot, or up to $500 monthly for each ad.

Selling ads on buses, most of which have about 12.4 square feet of advertising real estate, is expected to generate up to $200,000 in new revenue, with total costs related to staff time and other factors unknown, according to a staff analysis.

City staff, after consultation with local advertising professionals, reached their rates on the basis that their bus fleet drives many thousands of miles each day on some of Sonoma County’s most major roads.

Possible ad locations such as bus shelters and sides of buses are not included in the initial program rollout.

