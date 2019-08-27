Northern California man intentionally set on fire dies

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 27, 2019, 8:39AM

ISLETON — Authorities say a man has died after he was intentionally set on fire in a Sacramento suburb.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says around 8 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to Isleton Road between the cities of Walnut Grove and Isleton in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

They found a badly burned man about 50 yards away from a burned shed.

The 28-year-old victim later died at a hospital. His name hasn't been released.

Authorities are calling his death a homicide but they don't have any suspects.

