40 people in brawl over towel at Raging Waters in Sacramento

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 27, 2019, 9:03AM
Updated 10 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — A fight over a beach towel at a Northern California outdoor waterpark escalated to include 40 people and left one man hospitalized.

Everest Robillard, chief of the Cal Expo Police Department, told the Sacramento Bee that police were called to Raging Waters in Sacramento at 3:30 p.m. Sunday to break up a fight between two families.

Robillard says when the fight was over, 35-year-old Christopher Neves of Modesto was found unconscious and without a heartbeat. Paramedics performed CPR and took Neves to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Robillard says the feud started over a beach towel then grew to insults and profanity, with one family upset that profanity was used in front of children. He says alcohol was involved.

Officials closed the waterpark and escorted everyone out.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine