Santa Rosa civil rights pioneer Willie Garrett dies at 90

When longtime California educator and local civil rights pioneer Willie Garrett, 90, died Friday, he was in the Santa Rosa home that he loved — the same house in the foothills overlooking Rincon and Sonoma valleys where he and his wife, Ida Mae, were among the first black homeowners five decades ago.

Buying that property wasn’t easy for the Garretts. Choices were limited in the area for black people — a product of both overt racism and institutional discrimination legal before the Civil Rights Act in 1964. Though the couple had saved up to buy a property when they moved to Santa Rosa in 1956, they struggled to find a real estate agent who would work with them.

They had lived for years in Santa Rosa’s South Park neighborhood, home to much of the city’s small black population at that time, before finding the land they loved on Los Alamos Road and an owner who was willing to sell it to them — despite the objections of others to the deal. The Garretts went through with it and built their family home there.

“It was back in those days when a black man didn’t buy property on Los Alamos Road, so you can imagine,” said his longtime friend and local activist Mary Moore of Camp Meeker. “They had to go through hell to buy the place.”

It was an emblematic struggle for Garrett, a prominent leader in the civil rights movement in Sonoma County, where he served as president of the local NAACP chapter and helped start, with his friend Gilbert Gray and others, the Community Baptist Church — a landmark institution for Santa Rosa’s African American community.

Garrett, who later in life taught at Sonoma State University and co-founded its ethnic studies department, also helped stage the first sit-in held in Santa Rosa. In May 1962, he and about half a dozen other black men, including Gray, walked into the Silver Dollar Saloon on Fourth Street — in the present-day location of Jackson’s Bar and Oven. They had come after the Silver Dollar Saloon owner repeatedly refused to serve black men and women in the community. They sat down and were refused service.

But they filed a lawsuit against the bar that forced the end of its racial discrimination against customers, spawning a wider campaign to integrate local restaurants.

In 1964, Garrett also became the first black appointee to a Santa Rosa board or commission, when he was named to a four-year term on the city’s Recreation and Park Commission.

“He was the heart and soul of this community,” Moore said about Garrett’s work in civil rights. “He pretty much gave his life to the cause.”

He was a teacher and administrator for decades in the state school system for troubled youth, including the Los Guilicos School for Girls in Sonoma Valley, just a few miles south of his Los Alamos home.

Willie L. Garrett was born Sept. 10, 1928, in east Texas — in either the town of Carthage or San Augustine, family members said, noting that he did not have a birth certificate. He grew up in the segregated South, graduating from Carthage High School for Colored Children, where he met his future wife. They went on to Prairie View A&M University, a historically black public college outside of Houston.