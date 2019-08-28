Tell us: What is life like for Latinos living in Sonoma County?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
August 28, 2019, 6:25AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

What is life like for Sonoma County’s Latinos?

More than a quarter of Sonoma County’s population identifies as Hispanic, according to census data.

As part of an upcoming article examining Latino heritage in Sonoma County, The Press Democrat is interested in speaking to Latino residents about what it’s like to live and work in the region.

How welcoming is our community? What sorts of challenges do new immigrants face, and how do their lives compare with the experience of people whose families have been here for generations? How have things changed, if they have changed at all?

Want to share your experience? Please email nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com or call 707-521-5203. Be sure to include your name, the town you’re from and a phone number at which you can be reached. Responses can be made in English or Spanish.

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine