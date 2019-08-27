Satellite photos show Burning Man's Black Rock City in the Nevada desert

Wonder what it's like to go to Burning Man? New photos give us a glimpse of what it's like, from the sky.

Satellite images taken Sunday, Aug. 25, the first day of this year's annual gathering in the Nevada desert, show the temporary city taking shape outside of the tiny town of Gerlach (population 206).

The nine-day gathering of more than 70,000 people includes art, dance and music and ends with the burning of a large wooden effigy known as "the man" at the end of the festival.

No money is exchanged during the event and participants are expected to bring everything they need to survive, including food, supplies, and, as you can see from the above photos, shelter.

This year's festival ends on Sept. 2.

Tickets for this year's event ranged from $425 to $1,400.

Still curious? Click through the photos above to see more of Black Rock City. See what's happening right now via a live webcast at burningman.org/event/live-webcast.