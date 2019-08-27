Laytonville man arrested on suspicion of elder abuse against grandmother

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Laytonville man last week on suspicion of felony elder abuse that caused great bodily harm after deputies said he pushed his grandmother to the floor during a dispute.

Vance Tylor Langenderfer surrendered to deputies at the Willits-area sheriff’s office Thursday, days after the alleged incident at the 82-year-old woman’s home in the 32000 block of Sherwood Road in Laytonville. Langenderfer is accused of forcing his way into the house of his grandmother, knocking her backwards and threatening to shoot and kill her.

Langenderfer was booked into Mendocino County Jail where he’s being held on $50,000 bail.

He also may face charges of vandalism from smashing several items in the home after allegedly forcing his grandmother to fall backwards and hit her head. The woman said she was not feeling well following the alleged altercation and sought treatment at a local hospital, which also prompted the involvement of adult protective services.

