Final day of 2019 Wednesday Night Market hints at bigger role for farmers

There’s a knife sharpener this year. Maybe there will be a bakery next year.

Wednesday Night Market manager Tina Castelli beamed as she reflected on her first year with the Wednesday Night Market, surveying the scene as vendors scrambled to prepare their wares before Wonderbread 5 took the stage for a musical performance.

Bounce houses had not yet been inflated about 4 p.m. Wednesday, the last day of this year’s 16-week run, but Castelli, who has spent 15 years involved in farmers markets, was already envisioning the future.

“Next year this is going to be all farmers,” she said, pointing to a strip of road in front of the Hotel E in downtown Santa Rosa. “And maybe a giant bakery.”

“This year, we took this street over for the farmers,” Castelli said. “The farmers used to be way down there on Fourth Street. We made a deal with the hotel where we wanted the street in front of it to be special.”

For a couple of marketgoers, “special” doesn’t necessarily mean prominent. Dustin Oertel and Grace Rawlins like coming to the Wednesday Night Market for socialization, food and music. But both said they thought the produce section was too tucked away.

“In previous years, the produce used to take up a whole lane,” Oertel said. “Now it’s just kind of sparse. That was definitely a little bit of a disappointment this year.”

Adrian Garcia, working for his cousins at Ortiz Family Farms, said he’s not sure how much the new spot is affecting sales, but there is more foot traffic.

The Santa Rosa-based family farm business has had a spot at the Wednesday Night Market since the market began in 1989. Back then it was the Thursday Night Market, a name the nonprofit corporation maintains on official documents with the state of California and the IRS.

About 10% of the roughly 80 vendors at the Wednesday Night Market are farmers. The rest of the vendor spots are dominated by typical fair fare, including caramel corn, barbecue, crafts and more.

Castelli said most farmers prefer morning or daytime markets, as they’re up early working anyway, meaning nighttime markets make for long days.

Garcia can relate. He has been helping since he was 10, and says Wednesdays — when he does a morning and evening market — he will work 12-14 hours.

The Wednesday Night Market started as a copycat of the San Luis Obispo’s Farmers’ Market. A year after local leaders toured the offerings there, the (Thursday) Night Market was born in 1989 in Santa Rosa, according to the organization’s website.

Booth fees at the Wednesday Market range from $50-$100, and the market offers steep discounts to nonprofit vendors, Castelli said. The market earned $184,900 in 2017, the most recent year for which the nonprofit’s disclosure form 990s were available online.

It switched to Wednesday nights about 20 years ago, and there have been more changes.

Local produce — especially at night — has not been as big of a hit. Concerts have gotten more popular. The shift has produced more of a family atmosphere, Castelli said.

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.