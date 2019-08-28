1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash south of Cotati

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 27, 2019, 5:13PM
Updated 29 minutes ago

One man was killed and another injured in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon on Stony Point Road south of Cotati.

Two SUVs collided head-on shortly after 4 p.m., California Highway Patrol spokesman David deRutte said.

A dog traveling with the man who died was also killed in the crash.

A man in the other SUV was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

All lanes were blocked by 5 p.m., and an alert was sent to commuters to avoid Stony Point between Petaluma and Cotati, according to initial CHP reports.

