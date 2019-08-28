Stony Point Road crash kills Petaluma man

Tuesday’s fatal crash on Stony Point Road killed a Petaluma resident identified Wednesday as Herbert Robison, 77.

Robison died in the 4 p.m. crash near Railroad Avenue in Cotati when his small SUV was hit by a larger SUV that had drifted across double yellow lines into his lane and directly into his path, according to the CHP.

The other driver, Roger Coryell of Guerneville, was injured and his dog, a Border Collie‑type riding unrestrained in the back seat, was killed.

Coryell had been northbound on Stony Point Road in a GMC Yukon when his SUV moved into the southbound lane. The two vehicles hit head on with the drivers apparently unable to brake, the impact crushing the front of Robison’s Geo Tracker and severely damaged the Yukon. The force binded the SUVs together and pushed them into the northbound lane where they stopped, blocking traffic on the busy rural route.

Robison died in the impact. Several people stopped to help and arriving Rancho Adobe firefighters found two nurses and others aiding the injured driver.

A Robison family member Wednesday declined to comment.

The CHP is investigating and asked anyone with information to contact officers at 707‑588‑1400.

